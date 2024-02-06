Over 21.6 K posts to teachers to be filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department will fill 21,687 posts in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across the State.

It may be noted that the Education Department started filling preference form process from those candidates who qualified Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MahaTAIT) on or before February 9.

The recruitment process for the posts of Shikshak Sevaks began for standards from the first to the 12th standards in September. The schools run by Zilla Parishads, Municipal Council and Corporations and private education societies were asked to give final advertisements for vacant posts. The Government granted permission to fill only 80 per cent of vacant seats after the TAIT. It was necessary to verify the roster of reservations.

So, the roster verification was done between June 2023 and November 2023. There were some disputes related to the roster. This put the recruitment process on the back burner. The teachers' unions and aspirants raised the issue recently. The issue came for the discussion in the Cabinet meeting.

It was decided that the recruitment will be done on the 70 per cent posts while 10 pc posts will be kept reserved until disputes are resolved. The candidates will generate the preference number.

Many posts to be filled without interviews

Of the total posts, 16,799 posts were without interviews and 4,879 with interviews.

The standard-wise number of posts of teachers to be filled is as follows;

--1st to 5th standards (10,240 posts)

--6th to 8th standards (8,127 posts)

--9th and 10th standards (2,176)

--11 and 12th standards (1135 posts)

Highest number of posts to be filled in ZP

The education department will highest number of posts for Zilla Parishad schools. The local self-governing body-wise are as follows;

--34 Zilla Parishads (12,522 posts)

--18 Municipal Corporations (2,951 posts)

--82 Municipal Councils (477)

--1123 private education societies (5,728 posts)

--Total posts 21,678