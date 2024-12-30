Over 25 K candidates to appear for PG exams beginning today

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The second phase of the winter session examinations for the different postgraduate courses will commence on December 31 under the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said that 25,455 candidates from the four districts registered for the examination.

A meeting of BoEE was held last month to approve examination planning and the schedule. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting.

The examination of professional and Engineer courses already began on December 17. The courses included B A, B Com, B Sc and B Sc- first semester (NEP-pattern)-2024.

There are 74 centres within the university’s jurisdiction. Of them, 30 are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 19 in Jalna, 14 in Beed and 11 in Dharashiv.

The PG students will appear for the 44 subjects of four faculties, including Science and Technology, Humanities and Interdisciplinary. The PG courses included M A, M Sc (all subjects), M Com, M Lib, M A (MCJ), BJ, MCA, MBA and MMS.

Dr Bharati Gawali said that all the preparations were completed and there would be two sessions-morning and afternoon for the examination.