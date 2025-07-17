Over 29 K aspirants allotted seats in divi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Secondary and Higher Secondary Department allotted the seats for the second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round of the 11th standard on Thursday evening.

It may be noted that the CAP round I began in June. After the seats were allotted, candidates were asked to confirm the admission up to July 13.

With the second round starting today, the seats were allotted stream-wise to the candidates and shown in the college's login. The cut-off of the list for this was also displayed.

Those who have been allotted the seats will have to report to the college and confirm the admissions up to July 21. The vacant seats for the third CAP round will be displayed on July 23.

Admission underway for 9,483 colleges

There are 9,483 higher secondary schools and junior colleges across the State with 19,324 divisions.

The online centralised admission process is being implemented for the first in the State for the academic year 2025-26.

Over 29 K seats allotted in division

The Education Department allotted 29,358 seats in three streams of the junior colleges of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The stream-wise allotment of the seats is as follows; Science (17,374), Commerce (2,176) and Arts (9,808).