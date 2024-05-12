Over 30.8 K employees on election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 30,820 employees were deployed on election duty in the district for the festival of democracy. Of them, 10,000 will be at the booths while 17,235 employees in other jobs. The administration has given training to 20,524 employees for the election works.

Facilities at polling stations

The polling booths will have an assistance cell, a crèche for small children, a shed, drinking water, a medicine room, a wheelchair facility for disabled and senior voters, and direction boards. A total of 2,898 voter awareness groups were formed in the district.

Weekly market to be closed

In view of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, voting will be held in the district on Monday (May 13). District Collector Deelip Swami issued orders to close Monday’s weekly market so that every voter can vote. In the orders, it was stated that there was no objection to conducting the market on another day. District Deputy Registrar Cooperative Society Mukesh Barhate appealed to all to follow the orders

Sr citizens, PWD to vote in the district

Out of a total 575 senior citizens, 548 voted at home. There are 125 persons with disabilities (PwD) voters of them 124, voted from home.

Postal voting

A total of 4,026 employees who are working different 32 essential services including Police, and Homeguard, exercised their franchise through postal ballot while 7,400 will vote through EDC.

Collector appeals to voters in large numbers

Deelip Swami (District Collector and Election Returning Officer): Voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will be conducted on May 13. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, all arrangements have been made with the district administration to conduct the elections in a free and fair environment. Voters should vote in large numbers.

What are the restrictions on polling booths?

There are various restrictions on polling booths in the district, including using mobile and cordless phones, loudspeakers, wireless sets within 100 meters of the polling station or doing any act that would violate the privacy of the polling station, polling agents, or other representatives. The shooting, carrying weapons, using vehicles other than those permitted, transporting voters, campaigning for elections, threatening voters, pressuring them to vote for a particular candidate or not to use their right, carrying inflammable substances, explosive substances, weapons, any item that can damage the voting machine within 100 meters of polling booths are not allowed.

Police bandobast for the polling process

The police force was deployed for the election in the rural and city areas of the district. A total of four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), eight ACPs, 37 Police Inspectors, 178 APIs, and PSIs along with 2,534 police personnel, 1,410 Home Guards, and six companies of Central Force will be deployed within the jurisdiction of the police Commissionerate. In rural areas, 175 officers, 2,700 police personnel, 1,600 Home Guards personnel along with four companies of Central Force will be deployed.