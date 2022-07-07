Over 32 K students to take scholarship exam on July 20

Aurangabad, July 7:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will conduct a scholarship examination for the fifth and eighth standards students at 147 centres in the district on July 20.

A total of 32,678 candidates have registered for Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) scholarship examination (standard 5th) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examination (standard 8th) in the district.

MSCE instructed the schools, which will have the examination centres, not to conduct classes on the day of the test. But, the office work can be done as usual.

A total of 17,597 students of 5th standard from 2,046 schools of the district, including 8,999 girls, will take the examination while 15,081 students of standard 8th from 2,046 schools will appear for the examination.

The registration of 201 students is pending due to some queries. Education Department officers said that the application forms of these students would be approved before the examination.

The test was to be held on February 20 but, it was postponed because of Covid outbreak. As per the revised schedule, the examination will be conducted on July 20.