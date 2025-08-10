Over 3.33 L students take PAT in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 3.33 lakh students from standards second to eighth participated in the Progressive Assessment Test (PAT) in the district between August 6 and 8.

The Education Department holds PAT under Samagra Shiksha. This test is an important step toward assessing the learning outcomes of students from classes 2 to 8 across Government, local self-governing bodies and aided private schools. The PAT comprises three subjects: first language (all mediums), Mathematics (all mediums) and third language (English – all mediums)

Box

There are more than 3.33 lakh students studying in schools run by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Councils and private societies (aided) in the district.

The standard-wise data of students is as follows;

--II standard--43,761

--III Std-------47,268

--IV-----------50,799

--V------------44,858

--VI-----------48,322

--VII----------50,027

--VIII---------47,980

Total------3,33,015

Box

This test will help teachers to facilitate the teaching-learning process by verifying whether each student has achieved the expected learning outcomes for the class.

These tests are not like the class 10th and 12th board exams, so students will not be given additional stress due to this. The main purpose of the tests is to make fundamental improvements in the teaching-learning process and implement action plans as per the need, keeping in mind the extent to which the students have achieved the learning outcomes.

Objectives of the basic test are as follows:-

--Shifting from the principle of evaluation of learning to the principle of evaluation for learning.

-- Verifying and increasing the learning outcomes of students.

-- Helping in facilitating the teaching-learning process.

--It will help in increasing the learning outcomes in the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

--Preparing action plans with a view to taking the students who are lagging behind in their studies forward and giving direction to their implementation.

-- To help understand the state's progress in grade and subject-wise learning outcomes.