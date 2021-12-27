Over 3.39 L candidates apply for SSC, HSC exams

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

More than 3.39 lakh candidates applied for the SSC and HSC examinations in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Incharge Secretary R P Patil said that 1.77 lakh students of SSC and 1.61 of HSC candidates from Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingol districts of the division have applied for the examinations to be held in March 2022.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad last week announced that students would be able to submit application forms until the penultimate day of the examinations without any late fee. However, the State Board has not received information about it officially. The Government reduced the 25 per cent syllabus of 10th and 12th standards for this year. The students will also get extra time from 15 to 30 minutes depending upon the marks of the subject paper.

The Government decided to refund the partial fee SSC and HSC students of last year. A total of Rs 59 of SSC and Rs 94 of HSC candidates will be refunded.

However, the schools which were asked to provide details of students online have not responded. The MSBSHSE has sent a reminder to the schools asking them to ensure that no student is deprived of a fee refund. Around 98 per cent centres will be the same while there will be one or two per cent new centres. The Aurangabad division of the Board has started preparations for the offline examination at centres or respective schools considering Covid norms and possible Omicron threat.