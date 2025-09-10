Over 3,500 EVMs faulty in M’wada

--Engineers team from Bengaluru to arrive

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Elections will be conducted in five Municipal Corporations, eight Zilla Parishads (ZPs), 52 Municipal Councils (MCs), Nagar Panchayats (NP), along with 76 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Marathwada in the coming period.

In view of this, the State Election Commission (SEC) gave instructions to all the heads of administration to keep Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ready.

Around 3,591 EVMs were found faulty in Marathwada. All the machines were brought to the godown of the Home Guard office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for repair. Engineers from Bengaluru will arrive here soon to repair those machines.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare came to the city in July and reviewed the election preparations in Marathwada. He was informed that there are 3,591 faulty EVMs.The elections of Municipal Corporations, NPs, ZP and PS have not been held for the past five years. The elections of 650 local self-government bodies in the State will be conducted in the coming days. As per the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has started preparations for the elections.

Box

CU, BU in division

There are 71,335 Control Units (CUs) and 73,007 Ballot Units (BUs) available in Marathwada, as per the information given by all the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners of the division.

The district-wise number of faulty EVMs are as follows;

District ................... No. EVMs

Chh Sambhajinagar... 607

Jalna ..................... 602

Parbhani ............. 230

Nanded ............... 221

Hingoli ................ 419

Latur .................. 425

Dharashiv .......... 174

Beed .................. 913

Total ................. 3,591