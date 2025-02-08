Over 3.74 L candidates to appear for HSC-SSC exams in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 3.74 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) February-March session examination within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The HSC to be conducted in February-March 2025 will be held from February 11 to March 18 while students of SSC will appear for the annual examination from February 21 2025 to March 17.

A total of 3,74,105 candidates have registered for both HSC and SSC examinations in the five districts of the division.

District--No of School/College--Exam Centers--Custodian Center- students

(SSC---HSC)---------------(SSC--HSC)--(SSC--HSC)----(SSC--HSC)

Chh Sambhajinagar-953-495----238--161--------22--21-----67,978--63,918

Beed-----------------673-303-----156--106-------------15--15-----42,728--43,756

Parbhani------------452-237------94---071-------------10--08------29,676--27,230

Jalna----------------421-248------102--082-------------11-09-------32,243-36,166

Hingoli-------------238-125------054--040-------------07-06------16,152-14,260

Total :---------------2,737-1,408---644--460----------64--59-----1,88,777-1,85,330