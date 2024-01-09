Over 40 students from city qualify CA-final exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the CA-final examination on Tuesday. The ICAI held the examination in November 2023.

ICAI city branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao said that more than 40 students qualified CA final examination and entered the Aurangabad CA family. A total of 584 students from the city appeared for the examinations. Of them, 96 students cleared the examination.

There are two Groups in the final examinations. For Group I, 180 candidates appeared while 13 of them 13 cleared it. For Group II, a total of 190 students took the examination while 37 students cleared the examination. For both Groups, 214 appeared while 21 of them declared passed.

Vikas Mate obtained the first rank from the city followed by Harsh Lakhotiya (second place) and Harjyot Kaur Arora (third). ICAI branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, its vice chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, Secretary CA Mahesh Indani, Treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA Chairman CA Amol Godha and Past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal congratulated the newly qualified CAs.