Over 400 employees apply to cancel election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 400 government employees in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have applied to cancel their election duty, raising concerns about staffing for the upcoming elections.

The applications cite various reasons, with a majority claiming illness of themselves, family members, or dependents. Many applicants with medical justifications have attached doctor's reports and other documentation for verification.

However, the administration is taking a cautious approach. Applications based on non-medical reasons, such as upcoming marriages, are being scrutinized heavily. Officials are cross-checking details like marriage invitation cards and venue bookings to ensure legitimacy. With a total requirement of 20,000 employees for election duty, the high number of cancellation requests could pose a challenge. The administration is currently reviewing applications and taking action against anyone found submitting bogus medical certificates.

Strictly scrutinizing every application

"We are receiving around 100 applications per day for the past four days. The administration is strictly scrutinizing every application. Medical cases with doctor's reports are being closely examined, while applications claiming marriage as a reason are being verified through documents like invitation cards and venue bookings," said Arvind Lokhande, additional collector.