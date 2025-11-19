Over 4.75 L registered for Maha TET in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 4.75 lakh aspiring teachers registered for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2025 across the State.

The process of organising the examination is underway, and information and instructions regarding the examination-related proceedings are being released on the official portal of the council.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination will conduct the TET at 423 centres in 37 districts on November 23. The test comprises two papers.

The CCTV cameras have been installed in every classroom and area of 571 centres for the examination Paper-I (morning session) and 852 centres for Paper-II (afternoon session). To prevent any kind of malpractice at the examination centre, the MSCE has provided additional facilities for security checks.

Upon entering the examination centre, all examinees will be frisked with the assistance of metal detectors. Care has been taken to ensure that the examinees do not bring electronic materials such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, etc. into the examination centre.

At the entrance of the examination centre, each examinee will be checked with the help of a hand-held metal detector (HHMD). Also, their biometrics will be taken. Face Recognition of each examinee will be done.

The live access to the cameras will be taken in the office of the Education Officer and the Examination Council. Therefore, all examination halls will be monitored at the district and state levels.

Paper-wise number of candidates registered is as follows’

Paper------ strength ---- number of centres

Paper 1-- 203334---------571

Paper 2--272335----------852

Total—4,75669----------1423