Over 48 K candidates registered for 11th admission in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 48,000 candidates registered for the 11th standard admissions in the city on Thursday, the last date of applying.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education started an online centralised admisison process (CAP) for the 11th standard on May 26 for the academic year 2025-26.

There are 9,435 junior colleges in the State registered for the Class 11 admission process.

The colleges have an intake of 21,23,040, out of which, seats for the CAP round is 18,9,7526.

The last date of registration was June 5. A total of 12,71,295 candidates registered in the State until today. As per the schedule, the merit list of the zero round will be announced on June 8 and direct admission to junior colleges will be held from June 9 to 11.

A total of 48,835 candidates applied from Chhatrapati Sambhajingar. Of them, 47,745 made payments.

The district-wise number of candidates registered for the 11th admissions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is as follows;

District --Registration--Payment Done--Part-I --Part II Locked

--Chh Sambhajinagar--48835---47745-- 47315----44301

--Beed-----------------34443--33906---33732---32245

--Hingoli------------13517------13296---13206--12392

--Jalna------------23650---23119 -----22883---21633

--Parbhani-------19636----19300---19162 -----18127