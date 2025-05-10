Over 5 K candidates apply for 73 teaching posts in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 5,000 candidates applied for the 73 posts of teachers in the different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the university invited applications from April 2 to May 2 through the online portal of the central Government's Samarth.

The last date of submission of hard copy is May 9.

The State Government approved 289 posts for 30 aided departments of the campus. Of them, 159 are vacant. The Higher Education Department granted permission to fill 73 vacant posts only on August 7, 2019.

Bamu had also invited applications for these posts in September 2023. It had received 5,815 applications online, while 4,600 were submitted in hard copy.

However, the recruitment process was cancelled in the management council meeting held in July 2024. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari pursued the proposal of getting re-permissions. The Government granted permission in March this year.

The university restarted the recruitment process on the first day of the current financial year. There are eight posts of Professor, 12 posts of Associate Professor and 53 posts of Assistant Professor.

Online process on Samarth Portal

The Central Government has created a 'Samarth Portal' for universities and senior colleges, through which the entire recruitment process will be implemented. For this, a link was given on the university website. A large number of applications were submitted offline in the last week.

Registrar Dr.Prashant Amrutkar said that the counting of applications received by post and those submitted in person is underway.