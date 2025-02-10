Over 50 squads to keep tight vigil on HSC exams

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 50 flying and sitting squads, comprising officers and employees from the Education Department of Zilla Parishad, the Revenue Department and the divisional office of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will keep a tight vigil on centres in the district to curb any malpractice during the HSC examinations which are beginning on February 11.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, more than 1.85 students registered for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in the February-March 2025 session under the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSBSHSE. The State Board will conduct the HSC examinations from February 11 to March 18.

Nearly 50 squads, both flying and sitting from the Education Department, Revenu Department, ZP and State Board would be in the field to put a check on malpractice in the district during the examination.

Box

Number of candidates & centres in division

The district-wise number of students, centres and custodians is as follows;

District--School/College--centers--Custodians-candidates

Chh Sambhajinagar--495------161------21----63,918

Beed------------------303-------106----------15------43,756

Parbhani-------------237---------071---------08---27,230

Jalna-----------------248--------082----------09-----36,166

Hingoli--------------125--------040----------06-----14,260

Total :---------------1,408-----460-----------59-----1,85,330