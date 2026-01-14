Over 50,000 devotees offer ‘Vaan’ to Godamai in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Makar Sankranti was celebrated in Paithan, known as the ‘Southern Kashi’. The banks of the Godavari River and the Shantibrahma Sri Eknath Maharaj Samadhi Temple were thronged with women devotees. Over 50,000 women visited the Nath Temple throughout the day.

Women from the city and nearby villages gathered early for a ritual bath at Shri Krishna Kamal Tirth. On the riverbank, they performed puja, filled the river’s ‘oti’, and offered ‘vāan’ to Godamai to receive blessings.

By afternoon, long queues formed at the Samadhi Temple. Devotees celebrated by exchanging Tilgul, applying haldi-kunku, and distributing ‘vaān’. The Nath Sansthan ensured smooth arrangements, and women also visited other temples, spreading devotion and togetherness. The city witnessed a lively and devotional atmosphere all day.