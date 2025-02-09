Over 51 K students appear for scholarship exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 51,000 school students took the scholarship examinations at 327 centres in the district on Sunday.

Education Officer Jayshri Chavan said that the examination was conducted smoothly.

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) holds the scholarship examinations-Pre Upper Primary (PUP) Scholarship examination for standard V and Pre Secondary Scholarship (PSS) for the VIII, in seven languages including Marathi, English, Urdu and Hindi.

A total of 54,709 students from Zilla Parishad, private aided, non-aided and self-finance schools of the district registered for both examinations-2025.

Of them, over 51 K students were present at 327 centres for the examination. A total of 29,155 candidates0 are from the fifth standard while 22,173 are students of standard eighth.

Jayashree Chavan (Education Officer, Primary Department) said that the examinations were conducted very smoothly in the entire district.

“No irregularities were reported. The teachers, supervisors and school management planned the examination centres well. During the examination period, officers and employees of the education department reviewed the various centres,” she said.

The examination comprises two papers. Each paper has 75 questions with 150 marks. The questions in the first are based on the first language and Mathematics while the second paper has questions from a third language and logical reasoning.