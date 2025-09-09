Over 60 K seats of Engg remain vacant after 4th round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 60,000 seats of Engineering remained vacant across the State after the implementation of four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell started the registration for the Engineering admissions on June 28 for the academic year 2025-26. The last date of registration was July 14. The Cell implemented four CAP rounds between July 25 and September 5.

60 K seats vacant in State; 5.5 K in M’wada

There are more than 1.75 lakh Engineering seats in the State. Of them, 60,733 seats remained vacant. There are 5,534 seats vacant in the Marathwada region. The eight districts of the region has 40 Engineering and Technology colleges with 14,124 seats. In the four rounds, students have mainly given preference to the Computer and IT branches in the region. Moreover, this year, the Civil and Mechanical branches, which had lagged behind after Covid, have also seen good admissions.

Seats can be filled up to Sept 15; Last date for seat cancellation

--Institute quota and vacant seats after CAP, the respective institute will complete the admission activity up to September 15. The college will display vacant seats on the institute website and give appropriate advertisements in the media. They will invite applications from registered candidates and prepare and display the merit list on the college website.

--Last date for cancellation of seat with full fees refund (As per Rule 15 of Information Brochure AY 2025-26) is September 13

--Cut-off date for all types of admissions and uploading data of students by the colleges is September 15