Over 6.12 L registered for 11th admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 6,12000 candidates registered for the 11th class admissions across the State until Wednesday.

It may be noted that the online centralised admission process for Class 11 for the academic year 2025-26 started on Monday. Aspirants can submit online application forms up to June 3.

For the first time, the State-level online CAP is being implemented for admissions to 11th standard. Students will get an opportunity to take admission to 11th standard in any district of the State with the news system.

There are 9,338 colleges in the State with a total intake of 20,88,290. The provisional general merit list will be displayed on June 5. The seats will be allotted on June 10.

--Total candidates registered----6,12,956

--State candidate----6,0,9402

--Outside candidates—3,554

--Candidates paid fees---3,83194

--Part-I locked---3,49,165

--Part-II locked—2,26,322