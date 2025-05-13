Over 65 K candidates successful in distinction

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest number of successful candidates (65,276) in the SSC result at the division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is in distinction. The State Board declared the online result on Tuesday.

More than 1.70 lakh candidates were declared successful in the five districts of the division. Of them, 65,276 secured more than 75 per cent marks in the SSC, while less number of candidates (below 45 pc) are in just-passed category. The grade-wise pass percentage of students is as follows: first class (55,071), second class (38,724) and third class (11,679).

Action taken against 71 copycats

The divisional office of the State Board set up flying, sitting squads to put a check on malpractice during the examination. There were also squads of education, revenue and police departments who visited the centres.

A total of 84 candidates, including 47 in post-examination cases, were caught while indulging in malpractice during the SSC examination. The highest number of candidates 34 were caught in Parbhani district.

The Board carried out a hearing of the candidates through an enquiry committee. On the basis of the committee’s report, the marks of 71 candidates of a respective subject were cancelled. A total of 13 candidates were declared innocent and their results were declared.

Over 17 teachers, employees worked for exam

The divisional office of MSBSHSE hired the servcies of more than 17.7 teachers, officers and employees as invigilators (7600), custodians (1453), centre chies (644), runners (644) and supervisors (7347) for the examinations of students of 2,689 higher secondary schools and junior colleges held at 644 centres in the division.

Application process verification & answer books copy

The students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply online for the recounting of marks and seeking a photocopy of the answer books on the link (http://mahahsscboard.in) between May 14 and 28.

Exam form

Those who are repeaters or wish to apply for the class improvement scheme or appear privately for supplementary examination to be held in June-July 2025 can submit application forms from May 15 onwards through the portal of the Board.