Over 65 students passed CA final exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination.

Branch Vice Chairman CA Amol Godha, Secretary CA Anand Totla, Treasurer CA Rafeeque Pathan, WICASA Chairman CA Sameer Shinde and Branch Committee members CA Kedar Pande and CA Aishwarya Bramhecha welcomed and congratulated the newly qualified CAs into the CA fraternity.

A total of 492 candidates appeared for the examination held on September 3, 2025.

Of them, 135 students cleared the examination. For Group I, the total number of students is 229; out of them, 52 students passed. In Group II, the total number of students are 116, out of them, 35 students cleared the examination.

For both groups, the total number of students is 147, out of which 21 students cleared both group examinations and 19 students cleared Group I and 8 students cleared Group II.

“A total of 65 plus students qualified as Chartered Accountants (CAs) and entered the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CAs family,” said CA Mahesh Indani, chairman of the ICAI city branch.

The names of students who are in the top places in the city are as follows: CA Vrunda Nanasaheb Tile (first rank), CA Sahil Suresh Kamtalwar and Rameez Jayesh Lakhani (second rank), Kunal Sanjay Jain and Pushkar Kedar Bhale (third rank).