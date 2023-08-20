Over 7 K candidates take CTET in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) at 18 centres in the city on Sunday in two sessions.

The registration process for the CTET was completed between April 27 and May 26. The aspirants were asked to select centres (cities) for the online test. Since the offline test was arranged in the offline mode, the cities were changed. So, some of them faced inconvenience.

There were sessions of the test.

A total of 8,880 registered for the first session while only 7,314 appeared for the test. In the second session, 7,291 candidates out of the total registered (8,880) were present.

The names of some of the centres included ICEEM College, Chate School, Nath Valley School, PSBA, Agrasen Vidya Mandir, Podar International School, Gaikwad Global School, Stepping Stones School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Deogiri Junior College, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Oyster School, Jain International School, Orchid School, MIT College, Vijendra Kabra Social Work, HAP International School, Riverdale School.

Box

A total of 1066 were absent for the paper while 1,589 (seven per cent) did not turn up for the second session. The centres from Marathwada were allotted centres in the city.

Box

Strucutre & content of CTET

All questions in CTET were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer was the most appropriate. Each carries one mark while there is no negative marking. The candidates took the two papers as per their eligibility.

--Paper I- is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

--Paper II is for a candidate who wishes to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

--A youth who wants to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) were allowed to appear in both the papers (Paper I and II)