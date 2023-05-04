Over 70 pc posts of VJNT, SBC, OBC & EWS teachers found vacant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) found more than 70 per cent posts of teachers belonging to VJNT, Special Backward Classes (SBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are vacant in public universities and affiliated colleges of the State.

The Commisison set up a sub-comittee a year ago to take e review of approved vacant teachers posts in 10 non-agriculture universities and 1177 colleges which have approved posts of 34,439 teachers as per the approved students strenght on October 1, 2017.

Of them, 10,213 posts are vacant. The Government has changed reservation pattern in the education institutions a few years. Earlier, there was a subject-wise reservation for the recruitment of teachers. Now, there is reservation on the basis of total teachers strenght of a college.

According to sources, members of commissions- Dr Nilima Lakhade and Dr Govind Kale, who were on the panel, completed the study and submitted its report to the Governor on Tuesday.

The sources further said that with the new reservation pattern, the sub-committee found that out of total vacant posts, maxmumum posts (70 per cent to 98 per cent) are belonging to OBC, VJNT and EWS categories, in universities and colleges.

In the report, it recommended to fill the vacant to give justice the candidates of the categories.