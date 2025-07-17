Over 7.2 K poly seats confirmed in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 7,200 seats were confirmed in the post-SSC polytechnics (Engineering and Technology) of Marathwada in the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round.

There are 64 polytechnics with 17,425 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur, Hingoli and Nanded, which fall within the jurisdiction of the Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region).

The online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2025-26 commenced in June. The first CAP round ended on Tuesday.

Over 7,200 students confirmed their admissions in the polytechnics of the region in the first round. Moreover, a total of 50 pc seats (1,834) out of the total intake were filled in the ten Government Polytechnics of Marathwada.

The vacant seats were displayed provisionally for the CAP round-II on Wednesday. The aspirants should submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round II through their login by July 19. The seats will be allotted provisionally on July 21.

The candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee, up to July 24.