Over 80 students get job opportunities in TCS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A campus placement drive was organised y by the Central Training and Placement Department of MGM University for the BPS vertical of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) on Saturday.

Students from various colleges in the city participated in this drive held at MGM. More than 80 students were selected for TCS and they will soon start their careers in back-office cooperation, data processing and transactional services.

Students who passed BA, B.Com, BBA, BSC and BCA in the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 were eligible for this placement drive. A total of 200 students registered their participation and successfully completed this selection process.

This placement drive was conducted under the guidance of MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and Director Dr Parminder Kaur.