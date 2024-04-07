Over 8.1 K students appear for SET at 22 centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 8,100 students took the State Eligibility Test (SET) at 22 centres in the district on Sunday.

SET coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that the test which is eligibility for the post of assistant professor in the senior colleges and university departments was held smoothly in the city today.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) organised 39th SET for the candidates of Maharashtra and Goa simultanesouly.

A total of 9,630 candidates registered for the examination while 8,105 of them turned up at 22 centres. A total of 1,525 aspirants were absent.

The 22 centres included Maulana Azad College, Tom Patrick Institute, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (Navkhanda), Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts , SB College of Science, Shivchhatrapati College, V N Patil Law College, Vivekananda College, Deogiri College, Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Milind Arts College, Indira Bai Pathak Women's College, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College, PES Polytechnice, Government College of Arts and Science, MIT College, Milind Science College and Vasantrao Naik College. The first session was conducted from 10 am to 11 am while the timeing of the second session was from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm today.

Last offline SET held today

SPPU which is the State level nodal agency of the test held 39 SET in offline mode during the last three decades. Its registrar Dr Vijay Khare said that the 40th test would be organised in online mode.

He said that all the preparations of the online test were done under the guidance of SPPU vice chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi.