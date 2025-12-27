Over 8.7 K students to appear for MNMS exam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajianga: A total of 8,772 school students will appear for the National Means-cum‑Merit Scholarship (NMMS) at 31 centres in the district on December 28

The scholarship examination is held for economically weaker sections of students. The meeting for the preparation of this examination was organised at St. Francis High School on Saturday under the guidance of Education Officer Ashwini Latkar. EoS Ashwini Latkar (Secondary) and J V Chaure guided the centre supervisors present. Dhanaji Phad proposed a vote of thanks.

The different points were discussed. A total of 8,772 students will appear at 31 centres in the district. The headmasters of Zilla Parishad schools will serve as the centre directors for this examination.

The admit cards for students who have applied online and paid the fees are available on the examination council's website (https://www.msce.in).

This test consists of 90 multiple-choice objective questions based on three subjects on concepts such as cause and effect, analysis, and synthesis.

It will generally be based on the syllabus of classes 7th and 8th. The three subjects are General Science, Social Science and Mathematics.

Box

Imp instructions for candidates

--Candidates should bring a blueor black ballpoint pen with them.

--It is mandatory for examinees to carry their identity card and hall ticket during the examination period.

--All examinees must be present at the examination centre before 10 am.

--The question papers will have A/B/C/D set codes, from this year onwards.

--Examinees should not bring mobile phones, calculators, pagers, cameras, digital diaries, or similar electronic devices, books/notebooks, or any kind of documents other than the admit card to the examination centre.

Box

Imp points

--This examination is for students of 100% aided and partially aided schools whose parents' income is less than Rs 3.50 lakh.

--It is conducted in seven languages: Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Telugu, and Kannada.

--There will be no negative marking in the evaluation of the answer sheets.

--Students who qualify for the scholarship will receive a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month, totalling Rs 12,000 per year (from class 9 to 12 standard).