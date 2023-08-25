Overcome your fear of stray dog menace through Helpline

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Rise in the cases of biting, scratching, or licking, especially to the kids and elderly persons, has made stray dogs an unwanted animals in society. Suffering of pains and running helter-skelter for taking an anti-rabies vaccine intensifies the hatred. Considering the growth in incidents, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) started a ‘helpline’ to ensure the safety and security of kids, elderly persons, women, and vehicle riders, for the past few years. The helpline shares valuable tips to avoid conflicts between human beings and dogs, apart from detecting rabies symptoms in straying or other dog moving around in the surroundings.

Daily 10-15 complaints

The citizens are appealed to contact the helpline number (0240) - 2301354 or on mobile 9421664514. The mobile number was introduced a couple of years ago. The helpline is receiving 10-15 complaints daily. Roughly, there would be around 50,000 stray dogs in the city, says the officials. Three dog vans are there and each van has a staff of three personnel with the dog-catching equipment and nets. The van works in two shifts - 6 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm to redress the complaints, it is learnt.

The new municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the head of the animal husbandry section Vijay Patil are pet lovers, therefore, the dog squad is always on heels to redress people’s complaints.

The incharge veterinary officer, Shaikh Shahed said, “The sterilisation programme to control the canine birth is also underway. We are also conducting awareness programmes with the assistance of NGOs to educate and inform citizens on how to avoid conflict between human beings and stray dogs. The people are convinced to treat stray dogs with pity; and educate them not to tease or pose harm to them as they are man’s friend, not foes. In last five years, thousands of stray dogs have been sterilised. A total of 340 dogs were sterilised in 2018-19; 4534 dogs (2019-20); 10681 dogs (2020-21); 10906 dogs (2021-22); 9587 (2022-23) and 2298 (in 2023 between April and July). The year 2021-22 was celebrated as 'zero' rabies death year."

Boxxxxx1

Types of complaints relating to stray dogs

1. They sit on the cars (roof or bonnet); damage the colour; create dents in the roof of cars and scratch the vehicles.

2. They bite the kids which forces them to take an anti-rabies vaccine.

3. They aggressively chase motorcycles during evening hours; and barks at the riders consistently. This is causing accidents due to vehicle skidding, or dashing at some object or person.

4. The mobility of women and elderly persons is pushed to inconvenience many times.

5. Their whimsical and unpredictable nature is worrisome.

6. The population of canines is increasing rather than decreasing after the sterilisation programme.

Boxx 2

Avoid dog bites or conflict with dogs

It is observed that kids aged between 8 years and 15 years are major victims of dog-bite incidents. The conflict between human beings and dogs can be avoided by following the below-mentioned guidelines.

1. Do Not Disturb a dog while sleeping, eating, or feeding its puppies.

2. Do Not Approach an angry dog, a scared dog, or an unknown dog (without its owner).

3. Do Not Hurt by pulling their ears or tail or trying to ride or step on the dog.

4. Do Not Send kids to buy any kind of food or things from the market. Dogs gets scared on seeing carry bags and fear of being

attacked and they pounce on kids for their safety.

5. Do Not Send your wards to school alone. Adults should always accompany them while going and coming from school to home.

6. Do Not Send kids to throw food waste or huggies (kids or adults) outside the house.”

Boxx 3

Sign of rabies s in dogs

If the citizens come across any of the below mentioned symptoms they could contact the CSMC on the helpline number.

1. Excessive Salivation

2. Lethargy

3. Change in behaviour

4. Aggression

5. Hallucinations

6. Sensitivity to stimuli

7. Paralysis and

8. Abnormal vocalisation.