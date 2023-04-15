Overcoming insulin resistance

Dr Kavindra Borgaonkar

Preventing or reversing insulin resistance is possible with the right lifestyle changes. Here are a few tips:

*Eat a healthy diet: A diet high in processed foods, sugar, and refined carbohydrates can contribute to insulin resistance. Instead, focus on eating whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

*Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help improve insulin sensitivity, so aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. This improves insulin sensitivity by helping the body use glucose more efficiently.

*Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases your risk of insulin resistance, so maintaining a healthy weight is important for preventing or reversing the condition.

*Get enough sleep: Poor sleep quality or not getting enough sleep can contribute to insulin resistance. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

*Reduce stress: Chronic stress can contribute to insulin resistance, so finding ways to manage stress such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can be helpful.

*Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption: Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of insulin resistance and other health problems.

Dietary and lifestyle changes to improve insulin sensitivity

Dietary and lifestyle changes are the most effective ways to improve insulin sensitivity. The following changes can help individuals with insulin resistance:

*Increase intake of fibre: Fibber is essential for slowing down the absorption of glucose in the bloodstream. Foods high in fibre include whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

*Choose healthy fats: Saturated and trans fats can worsen insulin resistance. Instead, choose healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds, and fatty fish.

By making these changes, individuals with insulin resistance can effectively manage their blood sugar levels and improve their overall health. Consult a healthcare professional to create a personalized plan that works for you.