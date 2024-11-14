Owaisi alleged unilateral development by sitting MLA in the East constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIMIM party chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi underlined that the sitting MLA has done one-sided development in the Aurangabad East assembly constituency.

“No work has been done in areas inhabited by Muslims, Dalits, Marathas, etc. The Prime Minister visited the city, but he did not comment on the city's development either. In localities like Naregaon, where ordinary and underprivileged people live, the issue of electricity is serious, but it has been neglected. Moreover, several candidates have been fielded to defeat the AIMIM candidate, Imtiaz Jaleel,” alleged Owaisi while speaking at the public meeting organised in Naregaon today evening as a part of campaigning for Jaleel.

Taking a dig at the opponents, Owaisi criticised the Samajwadi Party. He mentioned the riots in Muzaffarpur. He hinted that if the SP candidate (from the East) makes a personal verbal attack then I would also reveal all the things.

Owaisi’s padyatra

Owaisi led the padyatra taken out from Maulana Azad Chowk to Chelipura for campaigning of Jaleel. He interacted with the citizens and businessmen through mike in hand, during the footmarch. He was accorded a warm welcome at different places like Rahemaniya Colony, Kiradpura, Roshan Gate, Shah Bazaar etc.

The duo - Owaisi and Jaleel - also climbed up a tractor, which was passing by, and campaigned by sitting in it for some time.