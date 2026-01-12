Owaisi attracts attention through padyatra in Baijipura-Jinsi areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi today took out a padyatra (foot march) in the Baijipura–Jinsi area at 11 am. A large number of youths participated in the march. Last week, a major tension had arisen in Jinsi after AIMIM and Congress workers came face to face. Keeping the previous situation in mind, heavy police deployment was in place today as well. Under tight police security, Owaisi concluded the padyatra in the Jinsi area.

The AIMIM has fielded 48 candidates in Muslim-dominated areas and has supported independent candidates at two places. In the 2015 municipal corporation elections, 24 candidates were elected on the AIMIM symbol. Ahead of the 2026 municipal corporation elections, widespread discontent emerged within the party over ticket distribution, with 22 former corporators denied tickets. This time, the party has given an opportunity to new faces.

In an effort to ensure the election of the maximum number of candidates, a public meeting addressed by MP Owaisi was first held at Aam Khas ground. This was followed by a public meeting addressed by MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday. On Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi once again took charge of the campaign. He began the padyatra on foot from MGM Hospital and proceeded via Baijipura main road, Madni Chowk, and past the Jinsi Police Station, concluding the march at the chowk. Later in the evening, Owaisi addressed public meetings at Naregaon and Champa Chowk.