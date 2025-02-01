Owl trapped in manja Rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A relief team rescued an owl entangled in nylon manja in Osmanpura on Saturday afternoon.

Mayuresh Pandit reported seeing the owl struggling on high wires in Usmanpura. Upon receiving the alert, Jayesh Shinde from the Life Care Animal Welfare Association reached the spot and informed forest officials Mule and Rathod. The rescue team, including Pritam Jadhav, Siddharth Dabhade, Sumit Mhaske, and Shrikant Nagpure, safely brought the owl down from a rooftop. Sanjay Jaiswal, Yogesh Naik, Akshay Satadive, and Nitin Raut assisted in the rescue operation. Later, the owl was handed over to forest guard H.K. Ghusange and driver P.M. Ahire.

Captions:

The owl struggling to free itself from the entangled manja.

The rescued owl was handed over to forest guard H.K. Ghusange and driver P.M. Ahire, accompanied by bird rescuer Jayesh Shinde and volunteers.