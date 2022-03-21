Owner steals car after selling

Aurangabad, March 21:

A car owner sold his car but stole it from the buyer at Auditor Colony due to dissatisfaction over the transaction. The Harsul police arrested the car owner Raju Dadarao Thombre (Chandai Thombre, Rajur, Bhokardan, Jalna)and he has been remanded in the police custody for two days, informed PI Amol Devkar.

Police said, complainant Prashant Vitthalrao Danve (Rajur, Bhokardan, Jalna)had purchased a Breeza Car (MH 21 BG 2151) from Thombre. Danve on February 21, had parked the car at his relative’s house at Plot No. 2, Harsiddhi Society, Auditor Colony and it was stolen from there at night. A case was registered with Harsul police station.

Investigating officer PSI Maroti Khillare searched the CCTV cameras in this area. In one of the footage, Thombre was seen stealing the car with the help of his accomplices Kamesh Pawar and Vijay Tompe.

PSI Khillare arrested Thombre from Jalna and seized the car amounting to Rs 4.20 lakh and a mobile phone from him. He confessed that he had sold the car to Danve but was not satisfied with the transaction and hence he stole it. Although he sold the car to Danve, it was not transferred in his name.