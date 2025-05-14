Oyster english high school students excel in class XII board exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students of Oyster English High School have successfully passed the AISSCE (Class XII) Science stream examination held in February 2025, securing excellent scores and bringing pride to the school.

Among the toppers are Aditya Ahire (95%), Varad Wani (92%), Arnav Badhe (91%), and Shivam Kalwane (90%). Additionally, Amrit Singh Sahani and Vishakha Badgire achieved a perfect score of 100% in Physical Education, highlighting their dedication and performance. School chairman Manpreet Singh Johar congratulated all the students, teachers, and parents for their collective efforts and outstanding results.