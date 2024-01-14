‘Ozha’ bags third prize in drama competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In the 69th divisional drama competition of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board, the play 'Ozha' by the MSEDCL's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone's employees was awarded various prizes including the third prize.

The award ceremony was held at Lalit Kala Bhavan recently. Written by Dr Ganesh Shinde, directed by Shravan Kolnoorkar and presented by Waluj Kamgar Kalyan Kendra, the play was awarded third prize for best drama, second prize for direction, third prize for stagecraft, third prize of acting (Male) and second prize for acting (female).

The awards were distributed in the presence of senior artist Dr Dilip Ghare, MSRTC divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar, group general manager of Endurance Sanjay Gadhe, Assistant Welfare Commissioner Bhalchandra Jagdale and Padmanabh Pathak. MSEDCL's chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele, superintending engineer Pravin Daroli and others have congratulated the team.