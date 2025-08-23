Padaswan murder case handed to SIT, fast-track trial ordered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The murder of 27-year-old Pramod Padaswan from Sambhaji Colony has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three senior inspectors. Police commissioner Pravin Pawar has directed a fast-track trial to ensure swift justice.

For nearly five years, the Padaswan family had been complaining of harassment by the Nimone family. Records show 11 complaints filed since 2021, including four this year alone. The last complaint, submitted on August 5 to the commissioner and Cidco police, carried a desperate appeal: “We have come to you as a last resort, please free us from Nimone’s harassment.” Police treated it as a minor matter. On August 22, Padswan was killed. The family alleges that after Pramod purchased land in 2023, the Nimones encroached on it by placing Shivraj Krida Mandal’s materials and conducting late-night drum practice outside their house. Despite repeated complaints, no preventive action was taken, which residents now say emboldened the attackers. On Saturday, Cidco assistant inspector Yogesh Gaikwad produced three accused Saurabh, his father Kashinath, and brother-in-law Manoj before court. They were remanded to police custody till August 30. Later that evening, Gaurav, Dnyaneshwar, and Shashikala were arrested after hospital discharge and will be produced in court on Sunday. The SIT, headed by senior inspectors Sambhaji Pawar (crime branch), Shivcharan Pandhare (cyber), and Gajanan Kalyankar (MIDC Cidco), has now taken charge. Angry citizens and members of the Teli Mahasangh staged a protest at Cidco police station, demanding accountability. BJP leaders Anil Makariye, Manoj Santanse, and Kacharu Velanjkar also raised the matter with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who instructed the commissioner to ensure action. Later in the evening, minister Atul Save and former mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode met the victim’s family and assured strict measures. “Police must act on every complaint; otherwise, it emboldens criminal elements. I have directed commissioner Pawar on this matter. I have also been assured that action will be taken against the accused under MCOCA. I am personally following up on this case,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister The case has triggered a wider debate on police inaction, with residents questioning how repeated complaints failed to prevent a murder in the heart of the city.