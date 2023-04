Padayatra held from Aurangabad to Jalna

Aurangabad: The Parmeshthi group had organised a Padayatra from Aurangabad to Jalna on the 61th Parampujya Karnataka Gajakesari Ganeshlalji by Parmeshthi Group on Thursday. The yatra began from Mahavir Bhavan, Kumbharwada at 5.30 am. In all 400 devotees from 10-year-old to 75-year-old participated in the yatra. The padyatra passed from Aurangpura, Kumbharwada, Chikalthana, Karmad and then reached Jalna. The yatra concluded after taking darshan of the Samadhi of Param Pujya Ganeshlalji. Pritesh Bora,Paras Katrela, Vinod Kunkulol, Pankaj Sancheti and others took efforts.