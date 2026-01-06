Padma shri prof J D Yadav urges daily skill development at MGM university

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Padma shri prof J D Yadav addressed faculty members and students at MGM university on January 5, emphasising that learning should never stop and skills must be enhanced daily, regardless of age. The lecture, organised by the Department of chemical engineering at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, was titled “citius, altius, fortius: driving research, innovation and translation for a developed India through Indian academia.”

The event was attended by chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor prof Dr Vilas Sapkal, MGM school director Dr Aparna Kakkad, principal Dr Vijaya Musande, department head Dr Sadanand Guhe, and other faculty members.

Prof Yadav highlighted the importance of collaboration at city, state, national and international levels, and stressed expanding fellowship programmes such as bharti, inspire, and ramanujan. He urged universities to focus on patent, publish, prosper, applied learning, and regular teacher evaluation.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said MGM university has started implementing these suggestions, focusing on core engineering branches and stronger industry collaboration to ensure holistic student development.