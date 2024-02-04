Painting on ‘Time Mgmt' selected for exhibition at Jahangir Art Gallery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A painting of Ranganath Vetal, a student of the Fine Art branch of Leonardo Da Vinci School of Design, MGM University, has been selected by the prestigious ‘The Art Society of India’ for an exhibition at Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.

The works of the best artists and art students from all over the country will be displayed in this exhibition. His creative painting ‘Time Management' on the importance of time has been selected for this exhibition by a committee of experts. This picture was made on canvas with acrylic paints. Ranganath mainly works in the creative arts genre. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam has lauded him for this achievement.