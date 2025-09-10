Pair of lions to arrive in CSMC zoo soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Siddharth Garden Zoo of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be transporting a pair of Lions, Sloth Bears and Foxes from Karnataka’s Shivamogga Wildlife Sanctuary on September 23. A team from CSMC will be visiting Karnataka Zoo on September 18 for the inspection of these wildlife animals.

The city zoo has an adequate population of tigers, but there have not been any lions for the past two decades. Hence a pair of tigers will be transported to Karnataka. Accordingly, a team of experts from Shivamogga Zoo had recently visited the city and were satisfied with the fitness of the big cats.