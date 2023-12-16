Paithan got honour of starting Santpith: Bhumre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Shri Kshetra Paithan got the honour of starting the first Santpith in the State. In just two years, learners of saint literature from outside the State are studying at this place,” said Sandipan Bhumare, Guardian, EGS and Horticulture Minister.

He was speaking at the second convocation ceremony of Santpith of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organied at Shri Kshetra Paithan on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Santpith coordinator Dr Praveen Wakte, Management Council Member Dr Aparna Patil, Nitin Jadhav, Jyoti Yeole, former Deputy Mayor of the city Sanjay Joshi were prominently present on this occasion.

Certificates were distributed to 159 students in two batches on this occasion. Sandipan Bhumre said the 40-year-old demand for Santpith in Marathwada was fulfilled. He said that VC Dr Pramod Yeole gave a positive response to the government for starting Santpith.

“Marathwada has a great tradition of saints and their thoughts should be preserved to keep the social health intact. I will continue to strive to provide skilled manpower and infrastructure to Santpith,” the minister said. He also promised to accept the guardianship of Santpith and pursuance of all the funds at the government level as well.

Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice Chancellor of Bamu said, “I got the opportunity to start Santpith which was pend for four decades. In just two years, the name of Santpeeth reached all over the country. It is our dream that Santpeeth should be recognised as an autonomous university.” The minister felicitated VC Dr Yeole accompanied by his wife Jyoti Yeole.