Paithan hit hard by Jayakwadi overflow ;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : With over three lakh cusecs of water released from Jayakwadi, Paithan city and surrounding villages have faced severe flooding, causing extensive damage to homes, shops, and crops. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat assured that as soon as the waters recede, rapid damage assessments (panchanamas) will be carried out, and affected families will receive immediate relief, including grains and essential supplies.

On Monday, the minister, along with MPs Sandipan Bhumre and Bhagwat Karad, MLA Vilas Bhumre, District Collector Deelip Swami, Sub-Divisional Officer Neelam Bafna, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Chief Officer Pallavi Ambhore, former Mayor Suraj Lolge, and other officials, inspected flood-affected areas. Families displaced by the rising water have been relocated to Nath High School, where basic facilities and meals are being provided.

“All relocated families are being provided meals by Nath Sansthan. From Tuesday morning, once the water recedes, panchanamas of submerged areas will begin. Based on the report, flood victims will be provided grains as well as immediate relief.”

Determination amid disaster

Among the relocated residents at Nath High School is Vaishnavi Raju Gavhane, a seventh-grade student, who despite her home being submerged near Moksha Ghat, continued her studies at the relief camp. “Floods shouldn’t stop education. I want to become a police officer and make my parents proud,” she said. Her determination to complete her homework at the relief camp has inspired everyone around her.