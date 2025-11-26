Palkhi enters Dandekar Wada amid chants of ‘Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar’;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Champa Shashti, a Maha Aarti was performed at the Khandoba Temple on Wednesday in a devotional and vibrant atmosphere. From early morning, devotees gathered in large numbers, filling the temple premises with spiritual fervor. The resonating beats of traditional dhol–tasha, the chanting of mantras, and the beautifully adorned deity created a divine ambiance. The palkhi procession of the deity reached Dandekar Wada while belbhandara was showered and devotees chanted “Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar.”

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire had the honor of performing the Maha Aarti. The illuminated temple setting, devotional chants. Trustees and locals also participated. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shiv Sena city chief Ajay Chopde, temple trust chairman Ramesh Chopde, secretary Sahebrao Palskar, and several dignitaries attended the ceremony.

A large number of people from all communities were present. Organizers noted that the Champa Shashti festival, known for preserving cultural and traditional heritage, witnesses increasing participation every year.

Caption: Former MP Chandrakant Khaire performing the Maha Aarti during the grand Champa Shashti celebration at the Khandoba Temple on Wednesday.