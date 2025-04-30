Pan shop set ablaze by unidentified miscreants
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 30, 2025 21:45 IST2025-04-30T21:45:09+5:302025-04-30T21:45:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Unidentified miscreants set fire to a pan shop in the Motinagar area of Garkheda during the early ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Unidentified miscreants set fire to a pan shop in the Motinagar area of Garkheda during the early hours of April 28. The incident occurred between 3 and 3.30 am.
The shop, owned by Sohel Patel (24), a resident of Motinagar, was closed as usual on the night of April 27. However, in the dead of night, unknown individuals allegedly used flammable substances to ignite the stall. The fire destroyed goods worth approximately Rs 50,000, including pan masala products, a refrigerator, furniture, snacks, chocolates, and cold drinks. A case has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station, and ASI Sunil Mhaske is investigating the matter.Open in app