‘Panchakki’ gets new lease of life after five decades!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the heritage-lovers as the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW), will be shifting its headquarters from the campus of 17th century monument ‘Panchakki’ to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) building, near Eidgah Chawani, opposite to Milind College.

The MSBW jurisdiction comprises Wakf properties spread in different districts of Mumbai Division, Pune Division, Nashik Division, Amravati Division and Marathwada Division.

The Wakf and Minority Development minister, Abdul Sattar, said, “ I have alerted the authorities concerned and if all goes well the MSBW headquarters will be shifted to the multi-storeyed building of MJP by February 20. The shifting of base, however, will be for a tentative period (few years) as the final official address will be in the newly to-be constructed administrative building which is to come up at Labour Colony."

The MSBW chief executive officer (CEO), M B Tashildar, said that the MJP has considered our proposal of handing over the possession of its building. All I can say today is that the process of transferring property between two government offices is underway, he said.

According to sources, “The Wakf minister is going on a foreign tour officially from February 5 to 15. It is also assumed that the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections may be implemented any time in the last two weeks of this month. Hence the official orders will be either released soon or after February 15.”