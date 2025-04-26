Panchamrut abhishek at Shri Kshetra Jaingiri Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special religious program has been organized at Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshvanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Jaingiri (Jatwada) on Sunday. The temple is located 12 kilometers from the city and is an important place of worship for thousands of Jain devotees.

As part of the event, the Panchamrut Abhishek of the main idol, Shri Sankathar Parshvanath Bhagwan, will be performed at 10 am under the guidance of the Namokar Bhakti Mandal. After the Abhishek, Mahaprasad will be served to all devotees from 11 am to 2 pm. The Mahaprasad has been sponsored by Tarachand Babulal, Praful Vardhaman Shripal, Shubham-Abhishek Yash Pade, and the Sashte Pipalgaonwala family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Along with the Abhishek, regular puja and aarti will also be performed on the same day. The Mahaprasad donors and the Trustees of the Jatwada Kshetra have appealed to all community members to attend in large numbers and take blessings by participating in the rituals. It is a tradition at Shri Kshetra Jaingiri to organize Panchamrut Abhishek and Mahaprasad on every Amavasya.