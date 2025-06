Panchamrut abhishek, maha prasad at Jatwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A religious event will be held on June 24 at Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Jaingiri, Jatwada, in the presence of Acharya Dr. Pranamsagar Maharaj. Rituals including Abhishek, Puja, Pravachan, and Aarti will be performed. A special Panchamrut Abhishek will be held at 10 am on June 25, followed by Maha Prasad from 11 am to 2 pm, supported by the Indumati Papdiwal. This monthly Amavasya ritual is a highlight at Jaingiri Jain Kshetra.