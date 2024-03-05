Panchamrut abhishek on March 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Panchamrut Abhishek of Shri Sankathar Parshwanath Bhagwan will be performed at the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada on March 10 at 10 am. Maha Prasad will be distributed to the devotees between 11 am to 2 pm by the Namo Jain Group. The Panchamrut abhishek will be followed by nitya puja and aarti in the evening. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present on the occasion.