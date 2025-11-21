Panchnama planned for illegal medical shops at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) has moved to conduct a panchnama of the illegal medical shops found operating on its premises, with police officials expected to be present during the process. The hospital administration has already formed a special committee to carry out the action. Despite a week-long wait, the identity of the shop owner remains unknown.

The issue came to light on November 13, when the administration received a tip-off about an unauthorised medical shop near the Medicine Department building, close to the route leading to the Super Specialty Hospital. Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and deputy dean Dr. K. D. Garkal immediately inspected the spot and found a young man inside, who claimed he had only come for cleaning work. Since the shop had no official permission, the team shut it down on the spot. Hospital authorities seized the medicines stored inside and deployed security guards to prevent further access. Even after continuous monitoring for a week, no one has claimed ownership of the shop or the medicine stock. The administration will now conduct a formal panchnama in the presence of police officials. The seized medicines will then be taken into official custody. “A panchnama will be conducted in the presence of the police. A committee of the medical superintendent, RMAO, administrative officer, and security officer has been formed. After the panchnama, the medicines will be seized.”— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, dean