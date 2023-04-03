Panchnamas of crops losses at 99.08 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional administration has nearly completed the Panchnamas of crops damages in Marathwada due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in March.

The percentage of Panchnama is 99.08 while panchnama of crops spread over 561 hectares is outstanding. The administration will submit the report to the State Government for compensation with the revised rate.

Rabi crops and orchards of 1.22 lakh farmers spread over 60,819 hectares of land were damaged because of unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the region between March 8 and 20.

The administration completed panchnamas of 13,390 hectares of land out of a total of 13,951 hectares in the district. According to sources, all surveys of the losses will be completed by April 5 and then a report for the financial assistance will be submitted to the Government. The percentage of completion of crop losses spread on features is 99.08 (60,819.16).

The district-wise panchnamas completed in hectares are as follows;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (13,951.79 hectares), Jalna (1969.49), Parbhani (3960.81), Hingoli (3838.72), Nanded (21,579.50), Beed (3802.02), Latur (10367.83) and Dharashiv (1349.00).